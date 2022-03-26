James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,199 ($15.78) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.72). The company has a market capitalization of £114.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,323.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,343.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.93) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,465.51).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

