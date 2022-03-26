Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 7,054 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth $916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jamf by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jamf by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth about $798,000.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.