Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 86.9% in March

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of JAPSY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

