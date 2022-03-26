Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.27. 641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

