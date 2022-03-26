Jay Francis Murray Sells 2,500 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at C$76,263.60.

BLDP opened at C$14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.11. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.68 and a 1 year high of C$32.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

