Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koninklijke DSM’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDSMY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €190.00 ($208.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.
About Koninklijke DSM (Get Rating)
Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.
