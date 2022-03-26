Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koninklijke DSM’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDSMY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €190.00 ($208.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

About Koninklijke DSM (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.