Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Salzgitter AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salzgitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($38.46) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

