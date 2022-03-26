Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.36 ($72.92).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €46.22 ($50.79) on Wednesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

