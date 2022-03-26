Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Covestro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Covestro stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Covestro has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

