Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.04 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $131.52 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

