Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 6,129 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -219.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

