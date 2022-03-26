Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Issues Earnings Results

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.98 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
