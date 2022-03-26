JOE (JOE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.06 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One JOE coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $189.83 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.18 or 0.07024688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,525.06 or 0.99762828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00043559 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 194,101,028 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

