John J. Lupica Sells 22,436 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $217.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.00. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

