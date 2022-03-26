Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,092 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

