Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 47,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

