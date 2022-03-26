Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.62). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

JNCE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $97,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. 470,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,864. The firm has a market cap of $357.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

