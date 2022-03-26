JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

