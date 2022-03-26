JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $44.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.69.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $701,205,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 843,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.