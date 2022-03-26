Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.81 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.