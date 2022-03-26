Jupiter Price Up 43% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $703,616.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.08 or 0.07026782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,426.49 or 1.00021696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042858 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,190,436 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.