Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNDI. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

KNDI stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,464,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 251,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.