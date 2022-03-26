Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNDI. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
KNDI stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.
About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
