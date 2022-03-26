Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $2.80. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7,344,306 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on KNDI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,464,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,123,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

