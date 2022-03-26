Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $2.80. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7,344,306 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on KNDI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89.
About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
