Katapult (KPLT) versus The Competition Financial Review

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Katapult to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katapult and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million -$31.93 million 46.21 Katapult Competitors $1.64 billion $136.53 million 8.51

Katapult’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.22% -0.76% 5.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Katapult and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 176 712 1054 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.39%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Katapult peers beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

