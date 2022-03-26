Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00008717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $639.15 million and approximately $44.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00193484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00029315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.00427236 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 172,670,373 coins and its circulating supply is 165,217,249 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.