Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $20.87 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

