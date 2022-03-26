Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.86 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

