Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $162.46 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $162.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

