Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Generac by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Generac by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Generac by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $312.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

