Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,034,690 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 207,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GAB opened at $7.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

