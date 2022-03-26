Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $208.82 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average of $212.95.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

