Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

ZBRA stock opened at $425.66 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.16 and its 200-day moving average is $523.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.