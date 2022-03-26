Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 614,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 177,745 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30.

