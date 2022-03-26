Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

