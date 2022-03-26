Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

OTTR stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

