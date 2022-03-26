KeyCorp Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

DRI stock opened at $129.80 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.