KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $112.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 530.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.