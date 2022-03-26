KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.89 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

