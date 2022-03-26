KeyCorp Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FE. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

FE stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after buying an additional 626,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

