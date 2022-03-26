Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after purchasing an additional 833,879 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,862,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,247,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average is $129.83. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

