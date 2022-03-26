Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 352.8% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.12) to GBX 255 ($3.36) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.96 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

