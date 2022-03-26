Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

KC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $5.62. 5,797,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,442,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,229 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 603,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 396,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 55,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

