Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KGSPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($96.70) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.07. 908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

