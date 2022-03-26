Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of -546,000.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%. The business had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

