Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €102.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($105.49).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.90. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

