Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in March

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1312 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

