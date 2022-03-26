Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$636.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

