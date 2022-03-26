Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.52).

KGH opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.21). The company has a market capitalization of £125.84 million and a PE ratio of 39.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 392.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($888,625.59).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

