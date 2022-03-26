Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.52).
KGH opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.21). The company has a market capitalization of £125.84 million and a PE ratio of 39.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 392.54.
In related news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($888,625.59).
About Knights Group (Get Rating)
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.
See Also
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.