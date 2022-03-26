Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.06 ($44.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

