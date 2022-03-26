Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) versus Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) Financial Review

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kubient and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kubient has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Web Blockchain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 10.03 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -2.91 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kubient.

Summary

Kubient beats Web Blockchain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

